Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 170,563 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,069,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 170,563 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of TC Energy worth $94,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,623,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,440,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,610 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 26.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 498.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980,186 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,139,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $464,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 36.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRP. CIBC increased their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.23.

NYSE TRP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.68. 50,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,926. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

