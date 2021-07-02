Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,808,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 951,193 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up 1.5% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.95% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $144,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,338,000 after acquiring an additional 507,299 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 64,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,822. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

