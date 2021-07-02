Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $67.59 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.52% of Brown & Brown worth $67,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.74. 9,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,814. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $54.37.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

