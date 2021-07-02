Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $242.47 Million Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,534,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,341 shares during the period. News accounts for about 2.5% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $242,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of News by 21.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 2.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of News by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of News by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,144. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.41 and a beta of 1.57. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

