Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $112.88 Million Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,334,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Premier were worth $112,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 66.1% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 109.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,248. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.24. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

