Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BIP traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $56.10. 4,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,852. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.14. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 277.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

