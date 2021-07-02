Brokers Offer Predictions for Bionano Genomics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bionano Genomics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNGO. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Bionano Genomics stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 51.22, a current ratio of 51.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,651,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 11,332.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,576 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,468,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 124.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,909,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 731,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

