Brokerages Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) PT at C$14.50

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDO shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
WDO stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.70. 163,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.70. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$7.78 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.97.
In related news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total value of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,809,678.64. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$666,705.60.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
