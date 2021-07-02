Brokerages Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) PT at C$14.50

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDO shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

WDO stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.70. 163,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.70. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$7.78 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.97.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$45.97 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.0100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total value of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,809,678.64. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$666,705.60.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.