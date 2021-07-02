Brokerages Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target at $36.93

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.93.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $255,234.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,329,869 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.59. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

