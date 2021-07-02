Brokerages Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Price Target at $414.75

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $402.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of LMT opened at $380.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.24. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,509,000 after acquiring an additional 36,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

