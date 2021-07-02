Brokerages Set Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Target Price at $115.50

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $124.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.72. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $127.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

