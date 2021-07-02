Brokerages Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target at $132.60

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $26,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 66,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $8,518,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 584,484 shares of company stock worth $54,754,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.08. 10,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,875. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.77, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.78 million. Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

