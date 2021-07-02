Brokerages Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Target Price at $223.11

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.11.

A number of analysts have commented on GLOB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of GLOB opened at $216.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.55 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $148.74 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,343,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,215,000 after acquiring an additional 173,664 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $30,149,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after buying an additional 138,548 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Globant by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 277,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,571,000 after buying an additional 132,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.