Brokerages Set F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT at $207.07

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.07.
Several analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.
In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,831 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FFIV opened at $188.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.94. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
