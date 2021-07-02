Brokerages Set F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT at $207.07

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,831 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $11,107,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV opened at $188.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.94. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.