Brokerages Set Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) PT at $19.00

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Denny’s by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Denny’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Denny’s by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 23,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.80. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.40.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

