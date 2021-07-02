Brokerages Set Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target at C$216.56

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$216.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Diana Leslie Chant purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$195.92 per share, with a total value of C$48,980.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at C$483,927.34. Also, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total value of C$1,246,580.40.

TSE CTC.A opened at C$196.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$201.37. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$114.67 and a 12 month high of C$213.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.26 billion and a PE ratio of 13.08.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

