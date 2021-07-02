Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Target Price at $32.56

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

GOLD opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $3,520,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 109.8% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 304,300 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 21.0% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

