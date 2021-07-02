Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Target Price at GBX 220.78

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 220.89 ($2.89).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BARC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Barclays alerts:

LON BARC opened at GBX 174.66 ($2.28) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.58. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a market capitalization of £29.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24). Also, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.