Brokerages Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target at $28.00

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 1.53. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $42.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.49.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.