Brokerages Set AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Target Price at $75.67

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on APP. Truist Securities began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get AppLovin alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,085 shares of company stock worth $1,892,290 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APP stock opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $90.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.02.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $603.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.