Brokerages Expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Veracyte posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%.

VCYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, June 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Veracyte stock opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.96. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $86.03.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after acquiring an additional 865,112 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 32.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,062 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $160,015,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 24.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after purchasing an additional 219,832 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

