Brokerages Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Terex posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,080%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

TEX opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.50. Terex has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,968,000 after purchasing an additional 686,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 782.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 599,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter worth $17,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,199,000 after purchasing an additional 381,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

See Also: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.