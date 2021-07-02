Brokerages Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

