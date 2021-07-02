Brokerages Expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Ducommun posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ducommun by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

DCO opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.12.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

