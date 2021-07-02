Brokerages Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Announce -$2.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to report earnings per share of ($2.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.21) and the lowest is ($2.58). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings of ($2.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($9.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.68) to ($5.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($8.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.82) to ($3.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $134.50 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $119.11 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

