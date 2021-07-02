Brokerages Anticipate John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.00. John Bean Technologies posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

In other news, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,496.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,433 shares of company stock worth $913,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBT traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.99 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

