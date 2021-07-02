Brokerages Anticipate Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.04). Frontline posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 41,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,660,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

