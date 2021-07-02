Brokerages Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.50. Commvault Systems also reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 3,270 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $267,813.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,272.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,325,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 187,150 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.26. 1,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,557. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -115.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $82.17.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.