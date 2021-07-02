Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.50.

Britvic stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50. Britvic has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

