Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Short Interest Up 90.5% in June

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,400 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the May 31st total of 228,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

VTOL stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $27.34. 5,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,645. Bristow Group has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $200,768.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,705.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 874.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 2,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

