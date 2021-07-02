BriaCell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Posts Earnings Results

BriaCell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C($1.25) EPS for the quarter, reports.

BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at C$6.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.24. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$3.50 and a 1 year high of C$10.98. The firm has a market cap of C$95.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40.

In related news, Director William Williams purchased 82,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.14 per share, with a total value of C$342,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$620,211.29.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

