bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BPOSY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of BPOSY stock remained flat at $$12.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36. bpost SA/NV has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that bpost SA/NV will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

