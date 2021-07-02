Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives $48.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRLXF shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Boralex alerts:

OTCMKTS:BRLXF remained flat at $$30.62 during trading hours on Friday. Boralex has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.