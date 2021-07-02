Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the May 31st total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE BOAC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 44,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,543. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 1,680.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth $399,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,260,000. Institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

