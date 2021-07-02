Blue Edge Capital LLC Sells 5,854 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.8% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Apple stock opened at $137.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

