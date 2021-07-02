Blake Rhodes Sells 500 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blake Rhodes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Newmont alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.36. 5,299,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,052,463. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.