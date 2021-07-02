Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,889 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BY. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 441.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,464 shares of company stock worth $56,790. 37.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BY opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $890.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.65.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BY shares. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

