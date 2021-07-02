Blair William & Co. IL Sells 19,730 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,730 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $63,035,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $25,128,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in GoHealth by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,528,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GoHealth by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 894,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $8,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GoHealth alerts:

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,875. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of -33.27. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoHealth Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.