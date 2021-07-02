Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $298,000 Investment in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVTA stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $793,133.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,919 shares of company stock worth $3,838,749 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

