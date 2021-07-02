Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $275,000 Investment in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of Gores Holdings VI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GHVI opened at $15.98 on Friday. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.69.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

