Blair William & Co. IL Has $282,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DECK. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $204,761,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $96,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,377,000 after buying an additional 257,429 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 186,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,571,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $389.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $184.21 and a 1-year high of $396.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.47.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.