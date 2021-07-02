Blair William & Co. IL Acquires Shares of 34,766 Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

ATNM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

ATNM stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.06. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

