Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.35. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 61,559 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 202,312 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,805 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 93.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,577 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

