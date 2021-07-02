Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 7,356.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,115,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087,385 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $18,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

NYSE:BCX opened at $9.51 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

