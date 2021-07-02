BlackRock Inc. Sells 54,411 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $17,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $27.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.36.

