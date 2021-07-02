BlackRock Inc. Purchases 374,761 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,397,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of comScore worth $16,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCOR. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in comScore during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 375.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in comScore during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of comScore in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.22. comScore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Irwin Gotlieb bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

