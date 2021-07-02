BlackRock Inc. Has $18.14 Million Stock Holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $18,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of SGC stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $379.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.87. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $140.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.33 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

