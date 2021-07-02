BlackRock Inc. Has $16.69 Million Position in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Choice Bancorp worth $16,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCBP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 69.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Choice Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get First Choice Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBP opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.43. First Choice Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $363.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.00.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $26.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.