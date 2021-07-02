BlackRock Inc. Has $16.53 Million Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,509,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of Resolute Forest Products worth $16,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

RFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

In other news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a market cap of $955.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 3.18. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

