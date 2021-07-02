BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 421.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 297,925 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 240,743 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $17,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

AEM opened at $60.50 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

